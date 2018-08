Ben Nobouhane of Red Star Belgrade (R) vies for the ball with Salzburg's Marin Pongracic during the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Belgrade. EFE-EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

Benfica's Pizzi (No. 21) celebrates after converting a penalty against PAOK Salonika during the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

PAOK Salonika's Amr Warda celebrates after scoring a goal against Benfica during the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Donyell Malen (L) of PSV Eindhoven celebrates after scoring a goal against BATE Borisov in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Borisov, Belarus. EFE-EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Nemanja Milunovic (C) of BATE Borisov tangles with PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong (L) during the first leg of their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Borisov, Belarus. EFE-EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

PSV Eindhoven defeated hosts BATE Borisov 3-2 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier, while Benfica could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to PAOK Salonika.

Red Star Belgrade, meanwhile, deadlocked 0-0 with visiting Salzburg in the day's other match.