Puebla's Jorge Enriquez (L), Diego Cruz (C) and Lucas Cavallini celebrate after scoring a goal during the Clausura tournament match between Puebla and the Monterrey Rayados at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Puebla's Lucas Cavallini celebrates after scoring a goal during the Clausura tournament match between Puebla and the Monterrey Rayados at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra