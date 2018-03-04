Puebla beat Monterrey 3-1 at home, moving into third place in the Mexican soccer league Clausura tournament standings.
Puebla now has 17 points in the standings, while Monterrey, which has 15 points, fell to sixth place.
Puebla's Jorge Enriquez (L), Diego Cruz (C) and Lucas Cavallini celebrate after scoring a goal during the Clausura tournament match between Puebla and the Monterrey Rayados at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra
