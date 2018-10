Puebla's Brayan Angulo vies for the ball against Lobos BUAP's Felix Crisanto during a Matchday 12 contest of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was played on Oct. 7, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Puebla's Ignacio Pallas (L) vies for the ball against Lobos BUAP's Aldo Cruz during a Matchday 12 game of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was played on Oct. 7, 2018, in Puebla, Mexico, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Puebla's Lucas Cavallini (L) and Omar Fernandez celebrate a goal against Lobos BUAP during a Matchday 12 contest of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was played at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Puebla settled for a 2-2 draw against lowly Lobos BUAP and missed out on a chance to move into the eight-team playoff zone of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

Puebla, now in 13th place with 15 points, could have leapfrogged several other teams and taken over the eighth spot in the Apertura with a win at home on Sunday night in Matchday 12 of 17 action at Cuauhtemoc Stadium.