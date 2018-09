Puebla's Brayan Angulo (R) vies for the ball against Monterrey's John Medina (L) during a Matchday 8 contest between Puebla and Monterrey in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico, on 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Ríos

Puebla's Alejandro Chumacero (L) vies for the ball against Monterrey's Dorlan Pabón during a match between Puebla and Monterrey in Matchday 8 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The game was played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico, on 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Puebla's players celebrate their victory over Monterrey in Matchday 8 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship. The match was played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico, on Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Lucas Cavallini scored a goal in the waning seconds of second-half stoppage time to give host Puebla a 2-1 victory over Monterrey in Matchday 8 of 17 in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

Monterrey, which could have provisionally taken over first place in the standings with a win, came out determined to secure three points Friday night at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in this central city.