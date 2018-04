Puebla's Lucas Cavallini (L) vies for the ball against America's Paul Aguilar (L) during Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura Championship, a contest played at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Puebla's Jose Guerrero (R) vies for a ball against America's Guido Rodriguez (L) during Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship, a contest played at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Puebla's Francisco Acuna (R) vies for the ball against America's Guido Rodriguez (L) during Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship, a contest played at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Puebla cruised past America 3-1 in Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship, keeping its slim playoff hopes alive with one game remaining in its regular season.

Alejandro Chumacero got the home side on the scoreboard in the sixth minute of Friday night's match at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla.