Diamilette Quiles watches from the dugout during a game in Puerto Rico's otherwise all-male Superior Double A Baseball League on May 24, 2019, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Diamilette Quiles gathers with her teammates during a game in Puerto Rico's otherwise all-male Superior Double A Baseball League on May 24, 2019, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Diamilette Quiles plays in the field during a game in Puerto Rico's otherwise all-male Superior Double A Baseball League on May 24, 2019, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Diamilette Quiles prepares to bat during a game in Puerto Rico's otherwise all-male Superior Double A Baseball League on May 24, 2019, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

After becoming the first woman to play in Puerto Rico's otherwise all-male Superior Double A Baseball League, Diamilette Quiles told EFE that she hopes to inspire other female athletes to compete against men in a range of sports.

"My goal is to show that women have talent and to motivate boys and girls so that the dreams they have can come true," the 33-year-old Quiles said.