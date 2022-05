Amanda Serrano (right) takes on Katie Taylor in a bout on 30 April 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York city. Taylor won in a unanimous decision. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano has charted a long, winding path riddled with obstacles since making her professional debut in early 2009.

But she has achieved her dreams and then some over the course of her 13-year career, winning titles across seven different divisions and recently becoming the first female pugilist to take home $1 million for a single fight.