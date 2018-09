Panamanian Jamaal Levy (L) and Joel Munoz (C) defends next to Puerto Rican Jose Juan Barea (R) during the Americas qualifier match for Basketball World Cup China 2019 between Puerto Rico and Panama at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Panamanian Trevor Gaskins (L) in action with Puerto Rican David Huertas (R) during the Americas qualifier match for Basketball World Cup China 2019 between Puerto Rico and Panama at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sep 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Point guard Jose Juan Barea scored 18 points to take Puerto Rico to a 82-73 win against Panama in the first game of the second round of the Basketball World Cup qualifiers at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on Friday.

With the win, Puerto Rico improved its win-loss record in Group E to 5-2 and edged closer to qualifying for the tournament, while Panama fell to 3-4.