Criollos de Caguas catcher Jonathan Morales (left) is mobbed at the plate after hitting a home run in the Caribbean Series final against Dominican squad Aguilas Cibaeñas, played on Feb. 8, 2018, at the Charros de Jalisco stadium (Panamerican Stadium) in Zapopan, Mexico, near Guadalajara. Criollos won 9-4. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Criollos de Caguas players celebrate their 9-4 victory over Aguilas Cibaenas in the Caribbean Series 2018 final between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic at the Charros de Jalisco stadium (Panamerican Stadium) in Zapopan, Mexico, near Guadalajara, on Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ZEPEDA

Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas came from behind to defeat Dominican squad Aguilas Cibaeñas 9-4 in the Caribbean Series final and win that regional baseball title for the second straight year.

It was an emotional victory for the side from Puerto Rico, a United States commonwealth that was devastated last fall by Hurricane Maria and had difficulty even in organizing a winter league season.