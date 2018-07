Puerto Rico's Monica Puig hits a forehand to Colombia's Mariana Duque during the women's singles final at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig returns the ball to Colombia's Mariana Duque during the women's singles final at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig celebrates her victory over Colombia's Mariana Duque in the women's tennis singles gold medal match at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, the reigning Olympic champion, defeated Colombia's Mariana Duque 6-1, 6-1 in the women's tennis singles final Monday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Puig, who had a dream run to the gold at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has now won three gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games.