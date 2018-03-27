Puerto Rico national basketball coach Eddie Casiano speaks at a press conference in San Juan on March 26, 2018, regarding the prospects for the team in the next qualifying window for the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China. EFE/Jorge Muñiz

The coach of the Puerto Rican basketball team, Eddie Casiano, said Monday that his squad will have NBA and NCAA players - including Dallas Mavericks star Jose Juan Barea - in the third qualifying window for the 2019 China World Cup, to be held from July 28-Aug. 1 in San Juan.

"We already know in advance the NCAA and NBA (players) who can be there in the summer," said Casiano at a press conference regarding the participation of players from those leagues, adding that Puerto Rico can also count on Cleveland Cavaliers guard John Holland and the Portland Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless.