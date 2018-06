Puerto Rican Jose Juan Barea (L) in action on 28 June 2018 against Cuba's Osmel Oliva (R) during Americas region first-round qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rican Angel Rodriguez (C) in action on 28 June 2018 against Cuba during Americas region first-round qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Puerto Rico has advanced to the second round of Americas region qualifying for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup with a narrow 84-80 win over Cuba.

Puerto Rico's bench was the key to its victory in Group C action Thursday night at San Juan's Roberto Clemente Coliseum.