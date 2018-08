Puerto Rico's Alexander Franklin (R) vies for the ball with Colombia's Hansel Atencia during the men's basketball final at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games on Friday, Aug. 3, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Puerto Rico's David Huertas (R) tries to get around Stalin Ortiz of Colombia during the men's basketball final at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games on Friday, Aug. 3, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Puerto Rico celebrate after defeating Colombia in the men's basketball final at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games on Friday, Aug. 3, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Puerto Rico defeated hosts Colombia 91-68 here Friday to win the gold medal in basketball at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games.

Colombia, cheered on by the home crowd at Elias Chegwin coliseum in Barranquilla, took the lead on two separate occasions in the first quarter only to end the period trailing 20-16.