Puerto Rico's Monica Puig has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Coupe Banque Nationale, moving through when American Madison Brengle retired from the match while trailing 7-5, 3-0.

The third seed and reigning Olympic tennis women's singles gold medalist trailed 5-1 in the first set of that Wednesday second-round contest, but she proceeded to win nine games in a row before Brengle was forced to stop due to a right-hand injury.