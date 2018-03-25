Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, on March 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Maria Sakkari of Greece during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida on March 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig on Sunday earned a ticket to the Premier Mandatory quarterfinals in Miami, her best performance to date in the Florida tourney, defeating Greek player Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5.

In her first confrontation with Sakkari, whom she has known since the pair trained together, the No. 82-ranked Puig showed similar power on the attack to what she had demonstrated in earlier Miami Open matches, in which she - to general surprise - had eliminated world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, in the second round.