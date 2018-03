Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico reacts while in action against Danielle Collins of the USA during their fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Puerto Rican Monica Puig lost to the American Danielle Collins on Monday 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, failing in her attempt to reach the quarterfinal of the Miami Open.

Puig seemed to be playing hesitantly when the game started, but talked to her coach, Juan "Nacho" Todero, and subsequently won the next four games to take the set.