Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action during her third round match against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action during her third round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico celebrates after her third round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Puerto Rican tennis player Monica Puig, world No. 51, pulled off a big upset against world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 7-6 (12-10), 7-5 and advanced to the Wuhan Open quarterfinals.

Puig came from behind in a repeat of her last clash with Wozniacki at the Miami Masters in March, with Wozniacki reaching a 3-0 lead in the first set Wednesday.