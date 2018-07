Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols (R) flips his bat after hitting his 630th career home run in the sixth inning of an MLB baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, on 12 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX GALLARDO

Designated hitter Albert Pujols hit two round-trippers in the Los Angeles Angels' 11-2 rout of the Seattle Mariners, the second of which tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on Major League Baseball's career home-run list.

Pujols connected on his 629th career home run in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday night's game at Angel Stadium, a blast over the wall in right-center field off of Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton that gave the Angels a 3-1 lead.