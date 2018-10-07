Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Chivas's Alan Cervantes (fg) vying for the ball with Pumas's Ignacio Malcorra (bg) during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Chivas's Alan Cervantes (r) vying for the ball with Pumas's Ignacio Malcorra (l) during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Pumas's Alfredo Saldivar celebrating a goal by his team during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco