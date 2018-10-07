Pumas UNAM beat Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 this weekend, climbing to fourth place in the Liga MX Apertura tournament.
With goals by Chilean players Martin Rodriguez and Felipe Mora, David Patiño's Pumas reigned supreme in Saturday's match.
Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Chivas's Alan Cervantes (fg) vying for the ball with Pumas's Ignacio Malcorra (bg) during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Chivas's Alan Cervantes (r) vying for the ball with Pumas's Ignacio Malcorra (l) during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Pumas's Alfredo Saldivar celebrating a goal by his team during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Photograph provided Oct 7 showing Chivas's Fernando Beltran (r) vying for the ball with Pumas's Pablo Barrera (l) during the 12th round of the 2018 Apertura championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Pumas UNAM beat Chivas Guadalajara 2-1 this weekend, climbing to fourth place in the Liga MX Apertura tournament.
With goals by Chilean players Martin Rodriguez and Felipe Mora, David Patiño's Pumas reigned supreme in Saturday's match.