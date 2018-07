File Photograph showing Pumas coach David Patiño during a match against America in Mexico City, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Jose Mendez

File photograph showing Pumas's Alejandro Arribas vying for the ball with America's Jeremmy Mendez in Mexico City, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Jose Mendez

The Pumas UNAM rolled to a 5-3 win against Necaxa over the weekend, thanks to the play of Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez, and took the top spot in the 2018 Liga MX Apertura tournament.

Goals by Gonzalez, as well as Alan Mendoza, Alan Mozo and Chile's Martin Rodriguez, took Pumas to Sunday's victory, while Chilean midfielder Victor Davila and Matias Fernandez played their part for Necaxa.