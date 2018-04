UNAM Pumas striker Nicolas Castillo (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Jesus Molina (L) during a Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament match on April 7, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

UNAM Pumas striker Nicolas Castillo scored his 11th goal over the weekend, helping his team beat Santos Laguna 2-1 and staying in the hunt for the No. 1 spot on the scoring list.

The 25-year-old Chilean trails Cape Verdean Djaniny Tavares, the league's scoring leader, by just three goals with one round of play left in the 2018 Clausura tournament.