Veracruz's Diego Chavez celebrates after scoring a goal against Pumas during the Clausura of the Mexican soccer tournament at the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Pumas's David Cabrera (L) vies for the ball with Veracruz's Adrian Luna (R) during the Clausura of the Mexican soccer tournament at the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Pumas's Luis Fuentes (L) vies for the ball with Veracruz's Wilder Cartagena Mendoza (R) during the Clausura of the Mexican soccer tournament at the Olympic University Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Pumas de la UNAM suffered their first loss of the Mexican league's Clausura championship, falling 2-1 at home to relegation-threatened Veracruz.

Pumas (14 points) could have climbed back into first place with a win but instead is in third behind America (15 points) and Santos Laguna (14 points) with seven games in the books in the 17-game Clausura, the second championship of the 2017-2018 Liga MX season.