Morelia's Mario Osuna (back) vies for the ball with Pumas UNAM's Victor Malcorra during Matchday 10 of 17 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. The Sept. 21, 2018, match at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, ended in a scoreless draw. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Referee Roberto Garcia (center) decides to end the Matchday 10 Mexican league Apertura match between Morelia and Pumas UNAM six minutes early due to an electrical storm. The Sept. 21, 2018, game at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, ended in a scoreless draw. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

A view of a rain-drenched Morelos Stadium, where a Matchday 10 Mexican league Apertura match between Morelia and Pumas UNAM was called off early due to an electrical storm. The match on Sept. 21, 2018, ended in a scoreless draw. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against host Morelia in Matchday 10 of 17 of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship, a contest that ended early due to an electrical storm.

Pumas (18 points), which could have moved provisionally into first place with win by a three-goal margin, fell to third place behind league-leading Cruz Azul and Club America, both of which have 20 points.