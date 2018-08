Pumas UNAM's Abraham Gonzalez (R) fights for the ball with Monterrey's Aviles Hurtado (L) during the 2018 Liga MX Clausura tournament match played April 7, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

The league-leading Pumas UNAM are preparing to host bottom-dweller Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, this weekend in one of the most highly anticipated Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament matches.

The Pumas, managed by David Patiño, are heading into Sunday's match with a record of 3-0 and 10 goals scored, making the club the league's top scorer.