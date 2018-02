Pumas player Marcelo Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal against Lobos BUAP on Jan. 27, 2018, at Olimpico Universitario BUAP Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

The UNAM Pumas are back in the top spot in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament standings, following a 2-1 home win over the Morelia Monarcas over the weekend.

Coach David Patiño's Pumas squad took the match in the sixth round of play in the tournament, which ends on April 29, thanks to excellent play from Chilean forward Nicolas Castillo and Argentine striker Martin Alustiza.