The Pumas UNAM played to a 0-0 tie over the weekend against Pachuca, managing to stay in first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament on goal differential.

The Pumas, who have a record of 3-0-1 and 10 points, edged out Cruz Azul for first place in the standings.