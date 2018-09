Pumas UNAM's Gustavo Alustiza (left) has possession of the ball during a Mexican-league game on Aug. 25, 2018, versus Club America in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Matias Alustiza scored a brace to lead Pumas UNAM to a 3-1 victory over second-division club Tampico Madero and a berth in the Round of 16 of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexico's soccer cup competition.

Needing a win in its final Group 4 match Tuesday night at Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Pumas came out with a sense of urgency and got on the board in the fifth minute on a left-footed shot by Alustiza.