Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) embraces FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) after decorating him with the Order of Friendship during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino who was decorated with the Order of Friendship delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) after decorating him with the Order of Friendship during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after decorating him with the Order of Friendship during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/ SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday decorated FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Order of Friendship for his contribution to the World Cup that took place in Russia over the summer, and for the development of soccer across the world.

“I would like to thank you for everything you have done during the preparations for the World Cup in Russia, for your good assessments of our work,” Putin told Infantino at a ceremony held in the Kremlin.