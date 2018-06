Russian President Vladimir Putin kicks a ball while visiting the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as FIFA president Gianni Infantino kicks a ball while visiting the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino (to the R of him) attend an opening friendly soccer match between two children's teams and FIFA legends at Football Park in Red Square during the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

In a unique 2018 FIFA World Cup celebration, Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA chairman Gianni Infantino on Thursday kicked off a match of soccer legends and Russian soccer-loving kids.

The match was played at Moscow's Football Park on Red Square, with the participation of former soccer greats such as Brazil's Ronaldo, as well as Spain's Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol.