Russian President Vladimir Putin answers a question during his annual live-broadcasted press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Thursday that although doping continued to be a problem, Russian authorities had worked very hard to target the practice.

"The work on the fight against doping has been enormous, but the problem is not solved completely," Putin said during his annual live-broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the World Trade Center in Moscow.