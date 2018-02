North Koreans are seen aboard the Mangyongbong-92 carrying the North's Samjiyon art troupe in Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018 (issued Feb. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song-wol (C), the head of the all-female Moranbong Band and leader of the Samjiyon art troupe, disembarks from the North Korean ship Mangyongbong-92 carrying the art troupe after it docked in Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A group of people stages a rally in Donghae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2018 (issued Feb. 7, 2018), as the North Korean ship Mangyongbong-92 carrying the North's Samjiyon art troupe arrived at the eastern port city. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean on Wednesday criticized protests held by conservative groups in South Korea against the arrival of the North Korean Samjiyon orchestra in the South for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

An article titled "Spasm of psychopaths accustomed to confrontation with fellow countrymen," published by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, came down heavily on the protests carried out by the groups on Monday and Tuesday near Mukho Port, 185 kilometers east of Seoul.