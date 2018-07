South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (C), Choe Hwi (3-R), chairman of North Korean National Sports Guidance Committee and Ri Son-kwon (4-L), chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country view an inter-Korean women's basketball match between players of Team Peace and Team Prosperity at Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/POOL

South and North Korean basketball players extend help to a fallen player at an exhibition game at Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Players compete in an inter-Korean basketball friendly at the Ryugyong Chung Ju-yung Gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 July 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean state media KCNA reported Thursday on the two friendly basketball matches played in Pyongyang by the combined teams from the North and South Korea, highlighting the public's warm reception and the event's symbolic value for reconciliation.

The two matches organized during the rapprochement between the neighbors are the first of their kind in 15 years, and will be followed by two more friendlies Thursday in the Chung Ju-yung stadium in Pyongyang.