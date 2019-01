Abdelkarim Hassan of Qatar in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Qatar celebrate after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (L) of Iraq concedes a goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Qatar and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Qatar's national soccer team Tuesday claimed a 1-0 win over Iraq in their 2019 AFC Asian Cup last-16-round match, setting up a quarterfinal clash against South Korea.

Defender Bassam Al Rawi scored Qatar's lone goal and winner at Al Nahyan stadium in Abu Dhabi, just two minutes after the hour-mark, on a well-executed free-kick, knocking the 2007 champion out of this year's edition.