Players of Lebanon react after losing the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and Lebanon in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Bassam Al-Rawi of Qatar performs a free kick to score the opening goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and Lebanon in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Qatar celebrate the opening goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E soccer match between Qatar and Lebanon in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Qatar's national soccer team on Wednesday started its 2019 AFC Asian Cup run with a 2-0 win over Lebanon in a Group E first-round contest held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates' city of Al Ain.

After a scoreless first 45-minutes, defender Bassam Al Rawi got Qatar on the scoreboard, five minutes after the hour-mark, on a free-kick right-footed shot that sent the ball to the high center of the goal.