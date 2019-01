Gianni Infantino (C) FIFA President stands after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

UAE fans throw bottles and flip-flops during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

UAE players remove bottles thrown on pitch by UAE fans during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Ismail Ahmed (L) of UAE receives red card by referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Hasan Alhaydos (C) of Qatar scores the 3-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Almoez Ali (R) of Qatar scores the 2-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of UAE react after losing the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of Qatar celebrate the 4-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Qatar and UAE in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Qatar's national soccer team succeeded in securing its first Asian Cup final berth ever when it thrashed host United Arab Emirates 4-0 in the 2019 second seminal contest held at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Qatar, also made history in the Asian Cup, becoming the first team ever to not concede a single goal during its first six matches in the continental tournament, and is set to square off against Japan in the title decider Friday.