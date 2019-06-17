The Qatari national soccer team, headed by Spain's Felix Sanchez, secured an unexpected 2-2 draw against Paraguay, fighting back from a two-goal deficit and notching their first ranking point ever in Copa America action on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.
The Paraguayan squad coached by Eduardo Berizzo - who made his official debut at the helm of the Albirroja, as the Paraguayan team is known - got on the board first just four minutes into play on a arrow-straight and powerful penalty kick by striker Oscar "Tacuara" Cardozo after Qatar's Portuguese-born Pedro Miguel blocked a header by Bruno Valdez with his arm.