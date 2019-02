Qatar's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Qatar have shot up FIFA’s first rankings list of the year to 55th place following the team's stunning victory in the Asian Cup, soccer’s world governing body said on Thursday.

The newly-crowned Asian champions, who beat Japan 3-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi last week, soared 38 places to its highest ranking since 1993.