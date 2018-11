Switzerland's Albian Ajeti (R) in action against Qatar's Ahmed El Sayed (L) during the International Friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar in Lugano, Switzerland, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO GIANINAZZI

Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan (L) in action against Switzerland's Michael Lang (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar in Lugano, Switzerland, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO GIANINAZZI

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo (up) in action against Qatar's Akram Afif (bottom) during the International Friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar in Lugano, Switzerland, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic (R) in action against Qatar's goalkeeper Yousef Hassan (L) and Boualem Khoukhi (C) during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar in Lugano, Switzerland, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Qatar's Akram Afif (C) scores the 1-0 lead against Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu (L) and goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Qatar in Lugano, Switzerland, 14 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Qatar's national team beat Switzerland 0-1 in Lugano on Wednesday, as the Swiss were punished for their significant lack of aim, four days ahead of their decisive clash with Belgium to qualify for the next round in the Nations League.

In an unprecedented duel, the Qatari team, led by Spaniard Felix Sanchez Bas, knew how to put on a good show while facing the permanent pressure from the European team.