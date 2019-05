Former FC Barcelona legend and Al Sadd SC player Xavi Hernandez of Spain speaks during an interview with EFE in a hotel in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Qatari club Al Sadd announced Tuesday Xavi Hernandez as the side’s coach next season after he played his last match with the club.

The Qatar Stars League champion also announced that the pre-season preparation camp will take place in the Spanish city of Girona July 14-29 under the new leadership.