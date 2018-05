Venus Williams of the USA in action against Qiang Wang of China during their women's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

China's Qiang Wang pulled off a big upset on Sunday, defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams of the United States 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of French Open, a Grand Slam event held on clay court.

Wang needed one hour and 40 minutes to defeat Williams, currently world No. 9, earning her first win over the US player in three career matches.