Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar sits inside his team's garage during the free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of the Ducati Team in action during the free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of the Repsol Honda Team and Italian rider Valentino Rossi (R) of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team in action during the free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of the Petronas Yamaha SRT team in action during the second free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo on Friday topped the timesheet after the first day of free practice ahead of the Catalonia MotoGP held at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, while Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez ended up ninth.

Marquez of Spain, who dominated the first practice session earlier in the day, decided in the afternoon to switch from a soft rear tire to hard, which is set to be used in Sunday’s race.