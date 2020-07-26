Fabio Quartararo on Sunday secured his second consecutive MotoGP win with a victory at the Andalusia Grand Prix at the Ángel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera.
Fabio Quartararo (C), Maverick Viñales (L) and Valentino Rossi (R) on the podium following the Andalusian Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain on 26 July 2020. EFE/Román Ríos
Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in first place at the Andalusia Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, 26 July 2020. EFE/Román Ríos
Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in first place at the Andalusia Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, 26 July 2020. EFE/Román Ríosoy a puerta cerrada en el Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto. EFE/Román Ríos
