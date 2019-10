Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a free practice session for the MotoGP Motorcycle Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team44 in action during a free practice session for the MotoGP Motorcycle Grand Prix of Japan at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TORU HANAI

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) continued to eagerly seek his first MotoGP victory as he was the fastest in the first day of free practice on Friday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Weather forecasts slated bad conditions for Saturday, with a likelihood of intense rain.