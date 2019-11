Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP in action during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team in action during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT rests inside his pit during the free practice of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT in action during the free practice of the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 at Sepang International Circuit, Selangor, Malaysia, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) set the fastest-ever lap time at the Sepang circuit on Friday during the second and final round of free practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The dominance of Iwata's motorcycles proved overwhelming in the circuit, as every Yamaha rider finished in the top five positions, with only Italian Andrea Dovizioso breaking the trend with his Ducati Desmosedici GP19. Reigning champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) in sixth place.