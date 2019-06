Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team in action during the third free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the third free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo (C) of the Petronas Yamaha team celebrates on the podium after taking the pole position in the qualifying session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo on Saturday clinched the second pole position of the season as he is set to kick off the Catalonia MotoGP from the first spot.

Quartararo of France clocked a minute and 39.484 seconds, beating Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez by 0.015s and Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales by 0.226s.