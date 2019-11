French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT lifts his tyre at the end of a free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Pole position winner French rider Fabio Quartararo (C) of Petronas Yamaha SRT, second placed Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (L) and third placed Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli (R) of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team pose for photograph after the qualifying of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during a free practice session of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Third placed Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli (C) of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team reacts after the qualifying of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Pole position winner French rider Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha SRT reacts after the qualifying of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 02 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) will start in pole position at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix after setting the fastest-ever lap at the Sepang circuit.

Quartararo set a new official record of 1:58.576 on Friday and took pole from his fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales on Saturday.