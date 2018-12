Pumas UNAM's Rosario Cota (left) vies for the ball with Queretaro's Daniel Villalva during an Apertura 2018 game on Aug. 21, 2018, at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Tijuana's Fabian Castillo (left) vies for the ball with Queretaro's Daniel Villalva during an Apertura 2018 game on Oct. 6, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Queretaro forward Daniel Villalva said the Mexican-league club played well in the first championship of the 2018-2019 season but can do even better in the Clausura.

"We've been training for three days (in Cancun) to arrive in our best (form) for the first match day," the Argentine said, adding that the club can aspire to go further than its quarter-final finish in the recently concluded Apertura 2018.