Querétaro's Camilo (L) and Jordi Cortizo celebrate a goal during their match against Dorados de Sinaloa in the Copa MX match in Queretaro, Mexico, Sep 26, 2018. EFE/Enrique Contla

Querétaro's Camilo (L) celebrates a goal during their match against Dorados de Sinaloa in the Copa MX match in Queretaro, Mexico, Sep 26, 2018. EFE/Enrique Contla

Diego Armando Maradona, coach of Dorados, watches the Copa MX match against Queretaro in Queretaro, Mexico, Sep. 26, 2018. EFE/Enrique Contla

Queretaro defeated the Dorados de Sinaloa, coached by Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in the Copa MX round of 16 on Wednesday.

The top flight Liga MX side were rarely troubled as they handed Maradona's charges a 2-1 loss to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Cup.