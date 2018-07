Pumas UNAM player Pablo Barrera (left) vies for the ball with Queretaro's Diego Novaretti (right) during a Mexican-league match on 29 April 2018 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Pumas UNAM player Jesus Gallardo (second from left) vies for the ball with Queretaro's Diego Novaretti (right) during a Mexican-league match on 29 April 2018 at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Tijuana player Gustavo Bou (left) is marked by Queretaro's Diego Novaretti during a Mexican-league match on 09 February 2018 at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Argentine defender Diego Novaretti said Queretaro F.C. had made improvements under head coach Rafael Puente Jr. and was ready to showcase them during the upcoming 2018-2019 Mexican-league season.

"We've completely changed how we play. There's been a growth stage, (an adjustment) to a different style, and we expect that can be reflected in our play," Novaretti said Thursday at a press conference in the central city of Queretaro.