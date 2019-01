The players Christian Tabó from Puebla (L) and Julio Domínguez from Cruz Azul (r) vie for the ball on Jan.4, 2019 at the Cuauhtemoc stadium in Puebla, (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Hilda Ríos

Soccer player Daniel Villalba from Queretaro (R) is sent off the field in a match against Tuzos del Pachuca at the Hidalgo stadium in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre

Argentine Daniel Villalba, a forward with Queretaro, and Christian Tabo, who plays for Puebla, have been suspended for one Liga MX 2019 Clausura tournament match, the Mexican National Soccer Federation said.

The 26-year-old Villalba kicked a rival 15 minutes into his team's 3-0 loss to Pachuca, which is managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran.